Statistics Dept: Domestic tourism expenditure up 11.1pc in 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The domestic tourism expenditure recorded an increase of 11.1 per cent in 2017 to RM83.1 billion from RM74.8 billion recorded in 2016, the Department of Statistics Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

It was a twofold increase when compared with the figure in 2011, he said in a statement issued here, today.

“The biggest component for domestic tourism expenditure was shopping, constituting a share of 36.3 per cent, followed by purchase of automotive fuel (15.2 per cent) and food and beverage (13.8 per cent),” he added.

Mohd Uzir said this was attributed by the stronger spending from tourist and excursionist, each registering a growth of 11.8 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively in 2017.

The number of domestic visitors also recorded a steady growth with an increase of 8.5 per cent to 205.4 million in 2017 from 189.3 million in 2016, supported by visits to relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, the number of trips increased to 276.1 million trips from 253.9 million trips in 2016, recording an annual growth of 8.8 per cent.

Mohd Uzir said consistent with the previous year, Pahang was the most visited state by number of tourists, followed by Perak, Johor, Selangor and Negri Sembilan, accounting for 49.5 per cent of the total number of tourists in 2017. — Bernama