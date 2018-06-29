Auto parts dealer sentenced to 12 months’ jail for threatening Rela man

Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Salleh handed down the sentence to Soon Wei Meng, 42, after he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

MELAKA, June 29 — An auto spare parts dealer was sentenced to a total of 12 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today on charges of threatening and obstructing a Rela personnel from discharging his duties.

He sentenced Soon, who was unrepresented, to six months’ jail on each count, to be served concurrently from today, which meant Soon would only serve time of only six months for both offences.

On the first count, Soon, who is a single father, was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code with criminally intimidating Loke Yee Wei, 33, with a rattan cane.

The offence was committed when Loke was on duty at Jalan Tokong, Jonker Walk here, at 6.45pm on June 24.

Soon was also charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code with obstructing Loke from discharging his duty at the same location, time and day under.

In mitigation, Soon said he had two children and ailing parents to support. — Bernama