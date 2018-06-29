Minister: Acts amended to give spouse Socso coverage

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Human Resources in Putrajaya June 4 , 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran has approved the extension of social security protection to the spouse termed ‘employee’ in a husband-wife business.

Amendments to the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and Employment Insurance System Act (Act 800) have been recorded in the Government Gazette and will go into effect on July 1, 2018, a statement from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) said.

From this date, failure of an employer (who is either the husband or wife) to register and contribute to Socso as stipulated by the Acts, will result in imprisonment of up to two years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

With the change in Act 4, the spouse aka employee, will attain a medical benefit, temporary disablement benefit, permanent disablement benefit, dependants’ benefit, funeral benefit, education benefit, invalidity pension, invalidity grant, survivors’ pension, constant-attendance allowance and access to facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation, including a Return to Work Programme.

Under Act 800, the person will secure a job search allowance, early re-employment allowance, reduced income allowance, training allowance, training fee and benefit from a re-employment placement programme. — Bernama