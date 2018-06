Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Putrajaya will be selling all the 12,000 pieces of jewellery, 567 luxury handbags, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses seized by investigators, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

The sale is to “try to monetise whatever we can”, he told news wire The Associated Press in an interview published today.

“We will try to monetise whatever we can, but bear in mind it is nothing compared to the amount that has been robbed from the state,” he was quoted saying.

