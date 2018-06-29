Kit Siang: BN parties yet to learn GE14’s lessons

Lim reminded Umno that public rejection of the party has left it with just 52 MPs in Parliament. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Remaining Barisan Nasional (BN) parties’ response to the RM1.1 billion in cash and valuables seized from properties linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak suggest they do not understand the “mistakes” that caused their general election defeat, said Lim Kit Siang.

He noted that while two Umno presidential candidates have said the party must publicly apologise for their failings, the DAP parliamentary leader said recent BN responses suggest they were not ready to accept their mistakes.

“No Umno leader seems ready to admit as to what are real mistakes causing Umno/BN’s electoral disaster in the 14GE, as reflected by Razaleigh’s statement that ‘Umno’s standing remains unaffected by Najib-linked RM1.1b haul’ and that the police seizure making Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor world news had nothing to do with Umno,” he said, referring to Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The other candidate Lim mentioned is former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said most Malaysians, including Umno members, would find it difficult to believe the seized items were completely unrelated to Umno.

He reminded Umno that public rejection of the party has left it with just 52 MPs in Parliament.

Turning to MCA and Gerakan, he said the former now represented just 0.45 per cent of federal lawmakers and the latter, zero.

Lim asked whether these parties have absorbed the lesson handed to them in last month’s poll, but appeared to have answered the question himself.

“This does not seem to be the case from the speeches and statements from leaders of Umno, MCA, Gerakan, MIC and other former BN component parties,” he said.

The only remaining parties in BN are Umno, MCA and MIC. Gerakan previously announced its exit, as have all of the coalition’s Borneo-based components.

The 1MDB taskforce announced today that it had frozen the bank accounts of Umno, political parties and firms that may have received funds misappropriated from the state investment firm.