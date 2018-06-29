Umno members want end to money politics and closer ties with PAS, survey shows

A survey by Merdeka Center released today found 83 per cent of the Malay party members agreeing that the money politics culture must be stopped. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 29 — In navigating its future direction, most Umno members have called for an end to money politics which they feel to be endemic in their party.

A survey by Merdeka Center released today found 83 per cent of the Malay party members agreeing that the money politics culture must be stopped.

Another 77 per cent want Umno to forge closer ties with rival party PAS.

In comparison, 50 per cent of the members are agreeable to the idea of opening up Umno membership to non-Malays, something that was mooted by their presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin.

Umno will elect their national and divisional leaders tomorrow following a stunning defeat in the 14th general elections.

