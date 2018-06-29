Wahid Omar has quit as chairman? PNB seals lips

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar was appointed Permodalan Nasional Berhad chairman by the previous Najib administration. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has refused to confirm or deny news that its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar has resigned.

“We have been instructed to release a statement at 5pm today but we are not aware of the contents as it is being prepared by higher ups in the company,” an official with the sovereign asset management company told Malay Mail when contacted this afternoon, declining to be named.

Earlier today, The Star cited an unnamed source saying Wahid — who was appointed chairman during the previous Najib administration — as having tendered his resignation today.

