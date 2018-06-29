Dr M signals Asean car back on track

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesian President Joko Widodo chat while on the balcony at the presidential palace in Bogor, south of Jakarta June 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 29 — Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Friday spoke of the possibility of reviving the proposed project of a Malaysia-Indonesia car for the Asean market.

He said the idea was brought up when he test-drove a Proton car in Malaysia in February 2015 with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo sitting beside him.

“I was no longer the Prime Minister then,” he said. Dr Mahathir was Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003. He became the Prime Minister for the second time on May 10, 2018.

“I drove the car at a speed of 180 km per hour on the Sepang race circuit. The President (Joko Widodo) did not complain at all (when the car was driven at that speed),” Dr Mahathir said at the joint press conference with Jokowi, as the Indonesian President is fondly called, in conjunction with his official visit to Indonesia.

Jokowi had recalled the test-drive when he spoke earlier at the press conference and said he had no cause for worry because the person behind the wheel was Dr Mahathir.

“I was not afraid because the driver was Mahathir,” he said. — Bernama