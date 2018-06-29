Indonesian politicos say maid hiring process must be reformed

PSI central leadership committee chief Tsamara Amany speaks to Malay Mail in an exclusive interview in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Recruitment procedures for Indonesians working as domestic workers should be made more transparent and stringent to combat the cases of deaths and abuse here, suggested leaders of the youth-based Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI).

PSI central leadership committee chief Tsamara Amany Alatas told Malay Mail there were many loopholes in the hiring process in her country, which permitted unqualified Indonesian workers to be sent abroad.

“The biggest problem is the process is never transparent, it’s unrecorded. We don’t know what’s going on.

“At the end of the day we just know that workers are sent here but they are not qualified to work here,” she said.

Currently, she said there was no way to determine what an Indonesian worker employed here would be required to do, as they often knew only the identities of their eventual employers.

Both governments must cooperate more closely for greater transparency that would be beneficial for both recruits and hirers, she said.

Tsamara, who accompanied party chairman Grace Natalie on a courtesy visit to the recently elected Pakatan Harapan government here, also met with some migrant care workers.

In February, Indonesian maid Adelina Lisao was allegedly starved, tortured and left to die outside her employer’s home on the holiday island of Penang.

The 26-year-old Adelina had allegedly been forced to sleep outdoors and next to a dog, and eventually died in a hospital on February 12 due to multiple organ failures.

On February 15, Indonesian authorities in Kupang arrested an unidentified couple who had used forged documents to send Adalina to Malaysia in 2015.

Her employer, 59-year-old MAS Ambika, was charged with murdering Adelina at her house in Taman Kota Permai here between March last year and Feb 10 this year under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Other sectors also affected

Maid abuse cases are a regular flashpoint in Malaysia-Indonesia ties.

However, Tsamara reiterated that loopholes allowing unqualified Indonesians to be sent abroad as workers may be a contributory factor.

“I think we need to make it transparent and we can start it from Indonesia first. Rather than just pushing Malaysia, I think we need to solve the problem in Indonesia first.

“We need workers who are trained (for their job description) and only then are they allowed to be sent here. If they are not qualified, they should not be sent here,” she explained.

She said her country could being by being more open and strict in vetting citizens aiming to work abroad.

According to Tsamara, the problem was not restricted to domestic help sent to Malaysia, saying it also included inadequately trained workers deployed into commercial industries.

She blamed unscrupulous firms, both Malaysian and Indonesian, for this.

“Let’s say the manufacturing industry... the workers in Indonesia sometimes are not qualified to work in a manufacturing company (at home) but they are sent here to work in the manufacturing sector.

“And sometimes Malaysian and Indonesian agency said they (the workers) are going to work for Company A but actually the company has no operations. They sell these workers to other companies. Some of these are just brokers, some politically (connected) brokers,” Tsamara observed.

Grace said the problem was one that needed bilateral efforts to address.

While Indonesia could take steps to mitigate the issue, she believed there would be no permanent solution until both countries cooperate to draw up the necessary measures.

“Otherwise the problem will just repeat itself,” Natalie said.

In 2009, maid abuse cases here prompted Jakarta to enforce a moratorium on sending its citizens to work here as domestic helpers, which it has since lifted.