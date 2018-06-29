To Umno members, Najib main reason for BN GE14 defeat

A recent Merdeka Center pool showed that 40 per cent of Umno members surveyed felt that the party and BN lost because of the voters’ rejection of Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 29 — The majority of Umno members blamed their party’s losses and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s defeat in the May 9 general election on their former leader Datuk Seri Najib Razak, according to a survey by Merdeka Center.

The independent pollster said 40 per cent of Umno members surveyed felt that the party and BN lost because of the voters’ rejection of Najib.

“The other factors are the Goods and Services Tax (22 per cent) and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue (14 per cent),” the study said.

MORE TO COME