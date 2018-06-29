AirAsia cancels flights to and from Bali after Mount Agung erupts

AirAsia strongly encouraged all passengers to update their contact details at airasia.com as their flight status would be notified via email and SMS. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — AirAsia announced today it has cancelled most flights today to and from Bali due to the closure of the airport on the Indonesian resort island following the eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that has spewed volcanic ash more than two kilometres into the air.

The budget airline said in a statement that the Ngurah Rai International Airport was closed today, from 3 am to 7 pm (same time as in Malaysia).

However, it said, several flights remained as scheduled until further notice.

AirAsia strongly encouraged all passengers to update their contact details at airasia.com as their flight status would be notified via email and SMS.

The cancelled flights included those between Kuala Lumpur and Bali, between Bangkok and Bali, between Singapore and Bali, between Perth and Bali, between Jakarta and Bali, between Bandung and Bali, between Yogyakarta and Bali, and between Solo and Bali, it said. — Bernama