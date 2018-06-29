Perak MB: Pakatan new in govt, we don't know everything

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu talking to reporters at the State Secretariat building, Ipoh May 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 29 — First-term Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu sought public guidance and cooperation today, saying his Pakatan Harapan (PH) team is new to government and needed everyone's help the state progress.

He said the state government would start working with private sectors.

“As the government, we do not know everything. I hope to find a meeting point on issues and problems. I would like to sit down regularly and try to achieve whatever ambitions we have,” he told reporters after meeting committee members of Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his office in the State Secretariat building here.

On his meeting with the chambers, which was led by its president Datuk Liew Siew Yee, Faizal said the former had proposed that the state introduce zoning for crops.

“For instance, some areas are suitable for vegetables, fruits and other crops. Their suggestion is interesting and can be considered and looked into,” added Faizal.

“Discussion on the matter will be continued and it can be put up as a state policy,” he said.

The committee, added Faizal, also highlighted problems such as connectivity, transport, highway and rail services.

“All this need to be discussed at the federal level for further actions,” he said.

Earlier, Faizal received RM50,000 from a member of the chamber committee for Tabung Harapan.

Faizal said to date, members of the chamber had donated a total of RM2.7 million to the fund.

“Many more want to donate. They understood it is to save the country which everyone has a responsibility to,” he added.