Wildfires rage in Colorado as weather conditions deteriorate

A satellite image shows the 416 Wildfire burning west of Highway 550 and northwest of Hermosa, Colorado, June 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

DENVER, June 29 — At least a dozen wildfires were raging today in drought-stricken portions of Colorado where hundreds of residents have been evacuated as a wave of prime wildfire weather conditions move through the US West.

The largest blaze, the so-called Spring Creek Fire, had scorched more than 5,666 hectares between the towns of Fort Garland and La Veta, in southern Colorado. The fire was not contained as of yesterday, said Larry Helmerick, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Coordination Center.

Throughout yesterday, eight air tankers and five helicopters dropped fire retardant and water on the blaze, which burnt through tinder-dry vegetation and was stoked by swirling winds, Helmerick said by telephone.

“These are prime fire conditions,” he said.

An unknown number of structures were consumed by the fire, said Linda Smith, a spokeswoman for Costilla County where the fire is burning. Evacuation orders were sent out to about 350 homes in the area and no injuries have been reported, she added.

Winds gusts of 55kph, along with humidity in the single digits and temperatures reaching 100 are expected today and could fuel existing wildfires and help ignite new blazes in the US West, the National Weather Service said in several warnings.

About 270m to the north, another blaze, dubbed the Golf Course Fire, has forced the evacuations of subdivisions near the town of Grand Lake, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

There is another fire burning on Weston Pass in the Pike National Forest, according to the Rocky Mountain Coordination Center.

A 300-acre (120 hectares), lightning sparked blaze, the Sugarloaf Fire, was burning in a remote area of the Roosevelt and Arapaho National Forest, according to InciWeb, a federal government wildfire web site.

The US Forest Service said crews were monitoring the fire, but with several fires burning in the region, “resources are being prioritized where life and property are at ask,” the agency said.

All but the northeastern corner of Colorado is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor, an agency of the US Department of Agriculture.

The entire state is in the midst of a heat wave, with Denver tying the record yesterday for the highest temperature ever recorded in the city when the mercury hit 105 , said Larry Koopmeiners, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado. — Reuters