Syed Hamid Albar quits Umno

IPOH, June 29 — Umno lost another high profile member when former supreme council member Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar announced today his decision to quit the party.

In a statement, the former minister said he could no longer stay and pretend all was well and good when party leaders are involved in shenanigans and the party intentionally courted troubles.

“Never had I thought there would come a day that I would abandon Umno — the party that I was born into, the party that was selfless and instrumental in paving the way for the nation’s independence.”

“But seeing what it is today, the troubles it intentionally courted and the shenanigans its leaders involved in, I can no longer stay and pretend that all is all well and good,” he said.

The former Kota Tinggi MP said Umno was founded upon the ideals of ensuring that Malay race, the religion of Islam and culture were upheld and protected but this did not mean that other races, beliefs and traditions should be marginalised.

“It is clear that the ideology and philosophy that Umno was built on have been twisted to become intolerant, self-centred and even undemocratic. Its leaders have grown elitist, too far removed and detached from the grassroots to listen or understand the needs of our rakyat.

“Worse, these same leaders have practiced and condoned a denial syndrome that has gone on for far too long, foregoing transparency and the rule of law in favour of their own excesses. Umno's leadership in recent years has destroyed the Party’s image, reputation and good name, as they allowed abuse of power and corruption to thrive,” he said.

“Umno is not the party I had once known. It has become a selfish party that strives for its own survival and gain and cared little or none for the rakyat’s. The ideals which the party once held sacred were abandoned and at best used as rhetorical speeches for Umno politicians with vested interest. Be that as it may, the principles the party once believed in are still very much alive in me and that ironically made me realise that I can no longer serve the party which abandons its principles or ideals,: he added.

Syed Hamid, who was also a former Land Public Transport Commission chairman, said some might have seen or heard of his open support for Pakatan Harapan in the run-up to the recent GE14.

“But to those who have not heard or are unaware of my position and support, I would like to state clearly and for the record that I am officially no longer a member of Umno,” he said.