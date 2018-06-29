Ku Li claims wrote about concerns to MPs in 2014, but snubbed by all

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah delivers his speech at Safira Country Club in Bandar Seberang Perai June 28, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 29 — Umno presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah claimed to have written a letter to all federal lawmakers in 2014 expressing concern about national affairs, but none replied.

In a Sinar Harian report, the Kelantan prince known as Ku Li used the letter to demonstrate that he had been critical of the Barisan Nasional administration then.

He also said the letter showed he had anticipated issues that were affecting the country, but insisted that nobody answered him.

“The letter was given to everyone, be it government or the opposition, but no one responded,” he said.

“Only one MP acknowledged the letter while debating a government policy,” he added.

Malaysians voted BN out for the first time in the country's history in last month’s general election.

Since then, former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak has come under a multi-agency investigation over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd corruption scandal, in which police have seized over RM1 billion in cash and valuables from residences linked to him.

Umno leaders have been under pressure to express remorse for propping up Najib previously, particularly those such as Ku Li who are vying to replace him.

The Gua Musang MP is in a five-way battle for the post, with his main contenders being vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.