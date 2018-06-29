‘Warlord’ culture persists in Umno, but survey shows glimmer for change at party polls

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seen by Ilham Centre to be leading in terms of division support with 51 per cent of party divisions backing him. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Despite Umno’s deeply-entrenched “warlords,” delegates at the Malay party’s election tomorrow could bring about an unexpected outcome in its top-tier leadership.

Hisommudin Bakar, executive director of research firm Ilham Centre which recently surveyed Umno members in the run-up to internal election, said there is a clear wave of change among delegates whose morale is at an all-time low after its shock defeat in the May 9 national polls.

He noted that in the aftermath, some delegates have become openly critical of Umno’s top echelon and started pushing for change, challenging their current state party chiefs and division chiefs who are the “warlords” exerting control over the grassroots.

“Delegates have started to demand their rights to freely voice out without being controlled by the decision of anyone.

“But, this voice is in the minority and still fails to bury the influence of this 'warlord' culture,” he said in a statement when sharing the survey results.

In Umno, party branches come under party divisions. Each branch is entitled to send one delegate to vote in the party elections.

Ilham’s eight-day survey showed acting party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to be leading in terms of division support with 51 per cent of party divisions backing him, while veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has 35 per cent support and youth favorite Khairy Jamaluddin has six per cent backing.

At the same time, he observed that there has been a change in the leadership of Umno branches, with some quitting their posts and being replaced with new faces while others faced contest.

Based on the same survey, Hisommudin said there is now a high likely of party delegates' votes being split three-ways with Zahid, Tengku Razaleigh better known as Ku Li, and Khairy in the running for the presidential election tomorrow.

“The vote splitting will be because delegates of party branches are at a crossroads on whether to choose Zahid Hamidi or Ku Li. Whereas KJ succeeds in capturing the hearts of the youth and women delegates,” he said.

“The demographics of delegates this time around is also seen as having a drastic change when most of the delegates from the segment of Kemas teachers, school teachers, civil servants and contractors that received government projects withdraw.

“Although their vacancies were filled in with ordinary delegates, the voting pattern is expected to have a few changes,” he said.

Hisommudin concluded that Tengku Razaleigh could still possibly stage an upset win with a slim majority, depending on how party delegates vote.

The survey was carried out through face-to-face interviews with 581 Umno delegates from 101 party divisions throughout peninsular Malaysia from June 21 to June 28.