High Court bins Guan Eng’s suit against Penang Gerakan chief

Teng Chang Yeow speaks to the media during a press conference in Penang May 7, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 29 — The High Court here today dismissed former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s defamation lawsuit against state Gerakan chairman Teng Chang Yeow.

Justice Datuk Rosilah Yop allowed Teng’s application to strike out the case, in the ruling from her chambers.

She agreed with Teng’s argument that the former chief minister did not have the legal standing to file the suit.

Lim’s lawyer, Datuk N. Mureli, said they will appeal today’s decision.

“It is inappropriate to strike out the case, it should go to trial,” he told reporters outside the courtroom.

Teng, through counsel Kek Boon Wei, had filed the application for dismissal in April on the grounds that Lim could not claim defamation in his capacity then as chief minister.

Lim did not return to the post after the 14th general election and was made finance minister after Pakatan Harapan won federal power.

Lim, who also named Star Media Group Berhad, its business editor David Tan and journalist Crystal Chiam Shiying as the second, third and fourth defendants in the suit, sued Teng for defamation over comments regarding the Pulau Jerejak land deal.

He is claiming general, exemplary and aggravated damages, interest, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

In his suit, he accused Teng of malicious and defamatory statements while the other defendants reproduced the allegedly defamatory and false remarks in an article titled “Pulau Jerejak land sale questioned” dated Nov 16, 2016.