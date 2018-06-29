France’s Simone Veil: A summary of a distinguished life

Late Auschwitz survivor and French health minister Simone Veil and her late husband Antoine Veil appear on a giant banner on the Pantheon in Paris, France June 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 29 — Women’s rights icon Simone Veil on Sunday becomes just the fifth woman to be buried in the Pantheon, the Paris mausoleum where France’s greatest national figures are laid to rest.

Here is a snapshot of the life of the Auschwitz survivor and trailblazing politician, hailed by many for pushing through the law legalising abortion in France.

Auschwitz survivor

Simone Jacob is born on July 13, 1927, in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the youngest of four children in a Jewish family.

In March 1944 she is arrested by the Gestapo during World War II and deported, aged 16, to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp with one of her sisters and her mother.

Simone and her sister survive and are liberated at the end of the war in 1945.

Her mother dies of typhoid in another death camp, Belsen, just before it is liberated.

Her father and brother also die in Nazi camps.

Another sister, a member of the French Resistance, survives the war.

Elite education

From 1945 to 1948 she studies law at Sciences Po, the elite school of political science in Paris.

There she meets Antoine Veil, a future state finance inspector, whom she marries in 1946.

In 1970 she becomes the first female general secretary of the High Council of the Magistrature, which oversees the functioning of the judiciary.

From 1974 to 1978 she serves as health minister in centre-right governments under president Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

Contraception, abortion

In December, 1973, Veil pushes through laws that make the contraception pill reimbursed by the social security system and available to minors without parental consent.

In January 1975 her landmark “Loi Veil” (Veil Law) to legalise abortion is adopted after she steered it through bitter national and parliamentary debates the previous year.

A staunch believer in European integration, Veil in 1979 becomes the first elected president of the European Parliament.

From 1993 to 1995 she is back in the French government, as health minister in the government of Edouard Balladur.

In her last public position, from 1998 to 2007, she is a member of the Constitutional Council which interprets the French constitution.

Guardian of French language

From 2001 to 2007, Veil serves as president of the Foundation for the Memory of the Holocaust, a private group that works to preserve knowledge about the massacres, help survivors and combat anti-Semitism.

In 2008 she is chosen to join the Academie Francaise as one of the elite intellectual guardians of the French language, becoming only the sixth woman to join the “immortals”, as the 40 members are known.

She dies at her home on June 30, 2017, aged 89.

Veil will be buried at the Pantheon next to her husband, in the company of only four other women, including the scientist Marie Curie, among the roughly 80 leading figures of France. — AFP