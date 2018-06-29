1MDB task force confirms bank accounts freeze for firms, parties and individuals apart from Umno

Umno is believed to have received funds from 1MDB, which is the subject of money laundering probes in at least six countries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 29 — The bank accounts of several individuals, companies and parties other than Umno have been frozen in connection with corruption investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a special government task force said today.

The task force, jointly led by Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador, also gave its guarantee that investigations are being conducted “according to the law,” after being hit with allegations of impropriety by the man at the centre of the scandal — former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The 1MDB taskforce confirms it has frozen a number of accounts owned by individuals and organisations, including Umno and other political parties believed to be involved in the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

“Accounts belonging to associations and companies believed to be involved has also been frozen,” it said in a statement.

The task force asked the public not to sensationalise the case and for space to carry out investigations.

Najib is under investigation for suspected embezzlement, money laundering and power abuse of the sovereign investment fund.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and instead claimed the probe to be politically motivated.

In media interviews and press statements since last week, he has disputed the RM1.1 billion worth of luxury goods seized from six properties in the Klang Valley by the police and appraised by experts.

He insisted the hundreds of millions in cash of 26 different currencies, jewellery, luxury handbags, watches, even sunglasses belonged to Umno, relatives or were "gifts" from disinterested parties.

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that he would prove that the cash seized were party funds that came from legitimate sources.