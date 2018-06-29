SE Asia stocks set for steep quarterly losses; bursa rallies from 1-1/2-yr low

Malaysian stocks jumped as much as 2.2 per cent, their biggest intraday percentage gain since September 2015. — Reuters pic

BENGALURU, June 29 — Malaysian shares bounced back today from their lowest close in one-and-a-half years, on strong gains in power utility Tenaga Nasional, the index’s third largest stock, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets firmed in the final trading session of the quarter.

Asian share markets rallied from nine-month lows, after China eased foreign investment limits, but underlying sentiment was dampened by worries over trade frictions a week before initial US and Chinese tariffs were set to take effect.

“Asian bourses may see a small reprieve into the monthend amid more positive overnight cues from Wall Street. Key to watch today is the Bank of Indonesia rate decision,” OCBC said in a note.

Wall Street rose overnight, lending some support to sentiment in Asia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose about 1 per cent.

However, Southeast Asian stock markets were set to log substantial quarterly losses, as trade tensions between the two largest economies in the world took their toll.

A volley of tariffs between the United States and China had prompted a mass exodus from the region’s risky assets.

Malaysian stocks jumped as much as 2.2 per cent, their biggest intraday percentage gain since September 2015.

The market fell to a 1-1/2-year closing low yesterday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd surged 8.4 per cent and was the biggest boost to the Malaysian benchmark.

The company revised its tariffs today and said that it would charge non-domestic customers an additional surcharge for the July-December period.

The index was on track to post a 9 per cent loss for the second quarter. Indonesian shares rose about 0.9 per cent, with financials and consumer staples taking the lead. Bank Mandiri rose 2.3 per cent, while Unilever Indonesia gained 0.9 per cent.

Bank Indonesia, which increased its key interest rate twice during May, is likely to raise it again when it meets today, a Reuters poll showed.

The bank has been struggling to stabilise a plunging rupiah. Indonesian stocks were on track to post a more than 7 per cent decline for the quarter. — Reuters