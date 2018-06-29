Perak penalises Sukma stadium contractor with RM1,650 daily fine for project delay

Howard Lee said the main reason why the main contractor failed to deliver the RM8.9 million project was because of financial problems. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 29 — The contractor who failed to complete the Darul Ridzuan Badminton Arena for 2018 Malaysian Games (Sukma) on time will be fined RM1,650 per day until the official handover of the stadium to the state government.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How, who visited the stadium today, said the fine amount had reached to about RM85,000 now.

“The stadium was supposed to be completed by January this year and was given extension until March due to some additional works, but the main contractor who was appointed failed to do so,” he told reporters.

“At the moment, only 86 per cent of the project has been completed,” said Lee.

Lee said the fine was imposed from March this year and will be continued until August when the project is expected to be completed.

Lee said a third party contractor had been appointed to bypass the main contractor who was initially hired to complete the project.

“We hope and believe the stadium could be completed and ready by the middle of August, which is about three weeks before Sukma,” he added.

Lee said the main reason why the main contractor failed to deliver the RM8.9 million project was because of financial problems.

“I can’t explain what are the financial problems and the factors that cause it as it’s very complicated. And I’m also yet to meet the main contractor. But, not to worry, I will explain everything in detail after meeting them” he said.

Lee said to solve the problem the Ipoh City Council as the project manager together with the Public Works Department had suggested to the main contractor to hire a subcontractor to complete the works, which they have already hired.

“At the moment, this is the best option as hiring a whole new contractor will cost more and time consuming. The subcontractor who is doing the project will be paid directly,” he said.

Lee also said the state government have two contingency plans to cover the badminton stadium and also the accommodation for the athletes if the project failed to be completed on time.