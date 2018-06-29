Bursa higher at mid-morning on window dressing

On the broader market, sentiment was positive with gainers outpacing losers 403 to 205, while 282 counters were unchanged, 989 untraded and 85 others suspended.— Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Bursa Malaysia moved higher at mid-morning across the board today, lifted by the mid-year window dressing coupled with the firmer Wall Street overnight.

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 35.45 points stronger at 1,7.01 from Thursday’s close of 1,665.68.

The index opened 0.64 of-a-point lower at 1,665.04.

On the broader market, sentiment was positive with gainers outpacing losers 403 to 205, while 282 counters were unchanged, 989 untraded and 85 others suspended.

Volume stood at 866.99 million units valued at RM676.05 million.

Kenanga Research in a note said it anticipates the resistance level at 1,720 and possibly 1,760 amid the positive turnaround.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank gained 25 sen to RM9.09, Public Bank rose 12 sen to RM 23.12, CIMB added 13 sen to RM5.63 and Hong Leong Bank was six sen higher at RM18.26.

Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.41 and IHH Healthcare improved five sen to RM6.04.

Tenaga shares were also up by RM1.26 at RM14.92, after the announcement that it had approved the continued implementation of the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism for the period from July 1 to Dec 31, 2018.

Among actives, Barakah recovered 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Icon Offshore bagged two sen to 13.5 sen and Sapura Energy added one sen to 66 sen.

The FBM Emas Index surged 208.83 points to 12,001.90 and the FBM70 was 145.78 points higher at 14,581.27.

The FBMT100 Index jumped 214.14 points to 11,798.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 262.57 points to 12,151.13.

The FBM Ace Index recovered 39.24 points to 5,158.90.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index climbed 239.54 points to 16,742.54, the Plantation Index increased 7.75 points to 7,533.09 and the Industrial Index appreciated 8.84 points to 3,124.62. — Bernama