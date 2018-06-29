Selangor-owned firm to take over Kajang waste management

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (centre) takes a look at the high-tech compactor truck in Kajang June 29, 2018. — Azinuddin Ghazali

KAJANG, June 29 — KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWB) will assume household garbage collection functions in the Kajang Municipal Council’s (MPKJ) administrative area starting July 1.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state-owned firm will provide waste collection and public cleaning services in 59 areas, starting in stages.

“Domestic garbage collection management in the area will include the Smart Waste Solution concept, and feature the use of a new high-tech compactor truck made in Japan,” he said when handing over the compactors to the council today.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman said the new compactors should resolve operators’ complaints of unreliability.

“KDEBWB has spent RM23 million for these 59 compactor trucks and RM50 million for public cleaning services in Kajang area,” Amirudin said.

Ten trucks will be delivered today to the subcontractor for garbage collection in the area, while the rest will be delivered soon.

KDEBWB also contributed 100 units of leach bins at a cost of RM137,000 to be distributed to the entire MPKJ administration area.

The firm’s appointment is part of a seven-year pilot project.