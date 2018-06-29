From Russia with love... brief stories from the World Cup

Peru's Luis Advincula (left) in action with Australia's Robbie Kruse in the World Cup Group C match in Sochi, June 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 29 — Here's a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

Cultural mix-up?

Peruvian media have accused Australia fans of targeting Peru defender Luis Advincula with racist abuse during the Socceroos' 2-0 defeat on Tuesday, although Australian media say the row stems from a “cultural misunderstanding.”

Several Peruvian outlets, including news sites Elcomercio and La Republica, said Advincula was subjected to monkey chants in Sochi and called for Fifa to take action.

But Australia's news.com.au said fans were simply booing Advincula for trying to earn a free kick after being tackled, common treatment at Australian grounds for players accused of diving.

Paulinho's China boost

Brazil's Paulinho has credited a stint in China with reviving his career after his confidence was shot following the Selecao's 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

The midfielder, man of the match in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday, was already struggling for form with Tottenham Hotspur and could not hold down his place in the team after the loss.

Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil's coach during their horror night against the Germans, asked him to join Guangzhou Evergrande in China and Paulinho agreed, even though critics said it meant his international career was over.

But he helped Guangzhou win the Chinese league title and AFC Champions League in 2015, prompting an international recall when Tite took over as Brazil coach in 2016. Such was his form that Barcelona swooped in and sealed a 40-million euro ($46 million) move last year.

“My leaving England for China was good for me. Something I had lost, my self confidence, I regained that,” he said.

Belgium's Premier League core

The Belgium squad includes no fewer than 11 Premier League players, more than any other squad in the tournament outside England.

English clubs have also shown a liking for Brazilians. Seven Brazil players ply their trade in England alongside seven Senegalese, seven Danes and six Argentines.

Overall, 113 of the 736 players at the tournament in Russia play in the English leagues, rising to 136 if you include Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad.

Spain has 58 foreign players at the tournament in its leagues, followed by Italy on 54, Germany 50 and France 37.

'Mon ami' Messi

France defender Samuel Umtiti is putting his friendship with Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi on hold until Saturday's last-16 clash with Lionel Messi's Argentina is out of the way. Asked if the pair had been keeping in contact in Russia Umtiti replied: “No messages. I prefer to see him on the pitch, afterwards, we can chat. Now is not the right time for me. But I get on very well with him. He's a very good guy.”

Spain's distraught drummer

“Manolo el del bombo” (Manolo the man with the drum) is one of Spain's most celebrated supporters, an institution among La Roja's fanbase. He is instantly recognisable, with his Basque beret, his national team shirt bearing the number 12, and above all, his famous bass drum.

But at his 10th World Cup Manolo has run into a problem in the shape of Russia's security services. They've banned him bringing his drum into matches. “We've had three games to play but they only allowed me to bring it in to one of those,” he reported in tears.

He's asked Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to use his influence to persuade Fifa to relax the rules. — AFP