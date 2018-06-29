Commander becomes first female Chief Warrant Officer in Singapore Armed Forces

Senior Warrant Officer Jennifer Tan, who will be promoted to become the Singapore Armed Forces' first female Chief Warrant Officer. — Najeer Yusof/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 29 — When Senior Warrant Officer (SWO) Jennifer Tan first joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) more than three decades ago, there were no opportunities for women to serve in combat roles.

After being in the service vocation since she joined the SAF in 1984, she finally got her chance when she applied for the Women’s Combat Scheme four years later, two years after the army recruited its first female combatants.

Rising through the ranks, she was appointed to be an armour infantry commander and promoted to Senior Warrant Officer.

Now, the 52-year-old is adding another feather to her cap, becoming the first female Chief Warrant Officer in SAF history.

Tan is among the latest batch of soldiers who are being promoted in the Ministry of Defence and SAF’s annual promotion ceremony, held yesterday at the ministry’s headquarters in Bukit Batok.

The promotions take effect from July 1.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen presented certificates to 40 warrant officers, 461 officers and 75 military experts, including regulars, operationally ready national servicemen and defence executive officers.

Talking about the early days when she joined SAF, Tan said that it had “never” been the case that male soldiers had a female trainer, or that female personnel were assigned to the armour infantry. “It’s unique, but I must say that the organisation since then has opened up a lot of opportunities for women In the past, we can hardly see women in the complex, but we can see women everywhere now.”

Another high-flying servicewoman who was promoted on Thursday was Major Lim Shumin, who is taking on the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel. The 37-year-old commanding officer has led a battalion specialising in bridging operations since September last year.

“As a female commanding officer, we still need some time — especially when we develop a new team — for people to get used to us,” the combat engineer said. “They may expect certain things to be done differently.”

Both servicewomen agree though, that attitudes have changed over the years. Major Lim said that as the education levels of soldiers have risen, their profiles have changed.

“(They have) seen enough females in the army to know that while we have our differences, we can still be in a team together achieving the mission,” she added.

Tan said that she has not encountered difficulties in getting her male soldiers to listen to her. She had to earn their respect, like just any other leader, when she first took command of the 46th Battalion, Singapore Armour Regiment.

“Men will see you as a leader when you do things along with them, like running with them when you ask them to.”

Major Lim said that while most women are not as physically strong as men, female soldiers should still try their hardest.

“(The men) probably feel that you have issues overcoming the obstacles (during obstacle courses), but once you can do it, I think they’ll see you in a different light.”

Retaining female officers

Major Lim noted that there has been much improvement in the recruiting and retention of female officers in the SAF over the past two decades.

The SAF rolls out recruitment exercises and events specifically targeted at women, she pointed out, such as the Army’s Women Recruitment Seminar that was held last Saturday.

With more female officers in the SAF, younger females have more mentors to guide and inspire them as well.

For Tan, being in a family of military personnel has helped. Her late father was from the military police, while all her children are in the army. Her twin sons, 28-year-old Master Sergeants Jeffrey Ong and Jason Ong, are now respectively an instructor at the SAF’s Armour Training Institute and a company sergeant major. Her youngest son, Captain Jordan Ong, 26, is a staff officer at HQ Armour.

“I would not say it’s not challenging for women to have a family and, at the same time, a good career,” the mother-of-three confessed.

“What I always emphasise is quality time... Every Saturday, we must have dinner together. Of course, it doesn’t happen when I go overseas for training, but they understand.” — TODAY