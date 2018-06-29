Malaysia drops to Tier 2 watch list again in US human smuggling report

The report released early this morning said the Malaysian government did not fully meet the minimum requirements for the elimination of trafficking, but is 'making significant efforts to do so.' — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 29 — Malaysia has been downgraded again to the Tier 2 watch list of the United States Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for 2018.

The report released early this morning said the Malaysian government did not fully meet the minimum requirements for the elimination of trafficking, but is “making significant efforts to do so.”

Malaysia’s downgrade returns it to the same rank it occupied in 2015 and 2016, and briefly climbing up to the Tier 2 in 2017.

Malaysia was previously in the bottom rung of the four-tier chart back in 2014.

In the current report prepared by the US’ State Department, Malaysia was downgraded because of the lack of action taken against those complicit in the human trafficking crisis the country faced near its Thailand border in 2015, where a mass grave was also discovered.

“No Malaysians, including suspected complicit officials, have been prosecuted for the possible trafficking crimes uncovered on the border of Thailand in 2015,” it said.

“The government prosecuted fewer suspected traffickers than the previous year. Therefore Malaysia was downgraded to Tier 2 watch list,” it added.