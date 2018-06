According to the report, the termination letter said Arul Kanda had 'breached the contract' and his 'fiduciary duty' as 1MDB's head. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — 1Malaysia Development Bhd chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy was fired from the position with two days remaining in his contract expiring June 30.

News portal Malaysiakini reported this based on the letter of termination that it sighted.

Among others, the letter said Arul Kanda had “breached the contract” and his “fiduciary duty” as the state investment firm’s head.