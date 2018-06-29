Khairy should not contest for Umno top post, says Ku Li

Khairy Jamaluddin is gunning for president post after being Umno Youth chief. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 29— Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin should not contest for the Umno presidency, his competitor Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said today.

In a Berita Harian report, Tengku Razaleigh, known popularly as Ku Li, said that Khairy was “acting smart” by gunning for presidency.

“It’s very smart of him to contest, he should not be contesting,” Tengku Razaleigh was quoted saying.

The Gua Musang MP is a party veteran, while Khairy is now gunning for president post after being the party’s youth chief.

Both of them are in a five-corner battle for the top post, with the other major contender being acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno elections will take place tomorrow.