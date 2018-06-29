New Umno Youth chief cries foul over suspension of party’s accounts

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki appealed to the MACC for special dispensation in order for Umno to continue with its regular activities. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki alleged political sabotage in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) move to freeze the accounts of the Umno headquarters and its Selangor chapter.

The Umno Youth chief elected last week claimed this was intended to hamper his party’s role in being an effective Opposition in Parliament and weaken it, according to Utusan Malaysia.

“The freeze will not only affect party workers who receive monthly salaries, but can affect the operations of a party that operates legitimately in a democratic country,” he said.

“This freeze only shows the nature of the Pakatan Harapan government that is intent on crippling Umno, which is the main voice for Malays and Muslims in Malaysia,” he added.

Asyraf appealed to the MACC for special dispensation in order for Umno to continue with its regular activities, urging the agency to ensure that the Malay nationalist party would still be able to pay the salaries of party workers.

Umno revealed yesterday that the MACC froze the two accounts as part of its investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

Vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously said he would prove that Umno’s funds came from legitimate sources.

The party previously claimed that RM114 million in 26 different currencies seized from Pavilion Residences units linked to former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak belonged to the party.

The cash was seized by the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department, which disclosed this week the value of the entire seizure to be an estimated RM1.1 billion.