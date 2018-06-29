No proof Dr M’s aide extracted RM10m from Najib, investigators say

Najib has claimed that an aid to Dr Mahathir had collected RM10 million in cash from the former's house in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Graft investigators said today that no report has been filed despite Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s assertion that an aide to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had claimed RM10 million from him in the 2013 general election.

Citing an anonymous source in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), The Star reported today that it had not received any information that Najib gave money as he claimed.

The source also pointed out that political donations is currently not an offence.

“There is no law to prevent one from receiving funds for political purposes,” the unnamed source was quoted saying.

Yesterday, the former prime minister — now under investigation for corruption over his brainchild 1Malysia Development Berhad (1MDB) — told news portal Malaysiakini in an interview that “one of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s people” who was a “trusted aide and a well-known swimmer” had collected RM10 milion in cash from his house in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Mahathir has also challenged Najib to show proof to back up his claim.

“Show evidence; ask him to show evidence,” The Star quoted Dr Mahathir saying to reporters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday after a luncheon meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce Malaysia.

The MACC and police are currently investigating Najib for embezzlement, money laundering and criminal wrongdoing over 1MDB and have seized some RM1.1 billion worth of luxury goods from six properties in the Klang Valley linked to him.