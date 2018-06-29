No action taken against Taib as there are no complaints, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that there has been no complaint lodged with the MACC against Sarawak governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (pic) despite claims of corruption. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The authorities have not taken any action against Sarawak governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud as there are no formal complaints lodged against him, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

Taib was Sarawak’s longest serving chief minister for 33 years between 1981 to 2014 before becoming governor and regularly faced accusations of corruption.

“If the people of Sarawak wish us to take action, they can make a charge or complaint and we will look into it.

“Up to this moment there has been a lot of talk but no proper yet,” Dr Mahathir was quoted by The Star daily as telling Malaysians in Jakarta yesterday during an official visit to Indonesia.

He added that no complaint has been lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against Taib despite claims of corruption.