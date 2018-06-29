Ringgit lower at opening against greenback

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0440/0470 against the US dollar from 4.0400/0450 recorded at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today as the greenback continued to receive buying momentum, amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China, a dealer said.

The dealer said the greenback strengthened after President Donald Trump announced that he will use the national security review process to stop Chinese acquisitions of sensitive American technologies.

“Investors were seen to have shifted their interest to the currency, impacting other currencies including the ringgit,” the dealer said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6604/6641 from 3.6651/6703 and improved to 5.2871/2923 from 5.2940/3010 versus the British pound.

However, the local note fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9561/9590 from 2.9552/9593 and compared with the euro, it weakened to 4.6781/6832 from 4.6763/6833. — Bernama