After Umno, DAP MP asks if freeze will be on MCA, MIC, LDP, SUPP accounts next?

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — DAP federal lawmaker Lim Lip Eng today suggested suspending the bank accounts of four other political parties for investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal after Umno.

The Kepong MP said there is widespread belief that MCA, MIC, Sabah’s Liberal Democratic Party and the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party had been recipients of monies from their former leader Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private AmBank accounts, where millions of ringgit are suspected to have been surreptitiously funnelled from the sovereign investment fund.

“Last week, it was reported that investigators are looking into money flowing from companies tied to 1MDB and fund transfers from former prime minister Najib Razak’s private accounts to key Barisan Nasional partners and politicians.

“Have their accounts also been frozen pending investigation?” Lim asked in a statement.

He noted that Najib’s former deputy who is now the Umno acting president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had yesterday said the party’s central bank accounts and that of its state and women’s wing offices have been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He then criticised Ahmad Zahid for omitting the reason for the freeze, claiming that Umno and its Selangor office had received ‘RM100 million and RM25 million respectively from an AmBank account number 2112022009694 belonging to Najib Razak, where the money is believed to have its origins from 1MDB”.

Lim urged the Barisan Nasional recipients, as well as the two Borneo parties he named to “be honest” and volunteer to help the MACC in its investigation instead of following in Najib’s footsteps and claiming ignorance of the cash transfers.

Najib is being investigated by both the MACC and police for suspected embezzlement, money laundering and criminal wrongdoing over his brainchild, 1MDB.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or using 1MDB funds for personal purposes.