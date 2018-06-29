Asian stocks little changed; treasuries steady

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 29 — Asian stocks had a muted start to the final day of what’s been the worst quarter in nearly three years—characterised by trade tensions between the US and China. Treasuries steadied alongside the dollar.

Shares in Japan were little changed while those in South Korea and Australia showed modest gains. Earlier, technology stocks drove the US S&P 500 Index higher. A gauge of emerging market stocks held near the lowest level in 10 months, while West Texas Intermediate crude pared a rise above US$73 (RM295.25) a barrel. Investors in Asia will be watching the yuan, which has dropped each day this week in a slide that sparked concerns about Chinese policy makers’ intentions.

The historically rapid drop in the yuan against the dollar has heightened fears in some quarters of a devaluation in response to the US’s protectionist trade moves against China. Chinese officials are seen stepping in and slowing the decline in its currency should it fall toward 6.7 per dollar in the onshore market as breaking through that key psychological level may risk worsening sentiment in the country’s beaten down financial markets. It’s down almost 2 per cent this week.

Elsewhere, most US financial shares got a boost in after hours trading following the release of the Federal Reserve stress tests. An exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 nudged higher on the news and Wells Fargo & Co was up about 3 per cent.

These are key events coming up for the remainder of this week:

Indonesia’s central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for a third time since May in a bid to halt a deepening currency rout. Read our decision day guide here. US personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of today’s data. China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due tomorrrow.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell less than 0.05 per cent as of 9:09 am Tokyo time. Topix index fell 0.2 per cent. Kospi index advanced 0.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 per cent. The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 110.41 per dollar. The euro fell less than 0.05 per cent to US$1.1568.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 2.84 per cent. Australia’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 2.62 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$73.34 a barrel. Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,248.94 an ounce. LME copper climbed 0.2 per cent to US$6,634.50 per metric tonne. — Bloomberg