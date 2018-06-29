Police: US newsroom shooting was targeted attack

ANNAPOLIS (Maryland), June 29 — A shooting at a newsroom in the US city of Annapolis that left five dead yesterday was described by police as a “targeted attack” that came after the organization received threats over social media.
“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Bill Krampf, acting police chief of Anne Arundel county, told reporters.
He added that police did not yet know the shooter’s motive but added: “We know there were threats sent to the Capital Gazette over social media. We’re trying to confirm what account it was and who sent them.” — AFP