Police: US newsroom shooting was targeted attack

Journalist E.B Furgurson (right) takes notes with two other people as police officers respond to an active shooter inside a city building at the 'Capital Gazette' newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

ANNAPOLIS (Maryland), June 29 — A shooting at a newsroom in the US city of Annapolis that left five dead yesterday was described by police as a “targeted attack” that came after the organization received threats over social media.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Bill Krampf, acting police chief of Anne Arundel county, told reporters.

He added that police did not yet know the shooter’s motive but added: “We know there were threats sent to the Capital Gazette over social media. We’re trying to confirm what account it was and who sent them.” — AFP