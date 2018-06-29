Malay Mail

Police: US newsroom shooting was targeted attack

Published 47 minutes ago on 29 June 2018

Journalist E.B Furgurson (right) takes notes with two other people as police officers respond to an active shooter inside a city building at the 'Capital Gazette' newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic
Journalist E.B Furgurson (right) takes notes with two other people as police officers respond to an active shooter inside a city building at the 'Capital Gazette' newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

ANNAPOLIS (Maryland), June 29 — A shooting at a newsroom in the US city of Annapolis that left five dead yesterday was described by police as a “targeted attack” that came after the organization received threats over social media.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Bill Krampf, acting police chief of Anne Arundel county, told reporters.

He added that police did not yet know the shooter’s motive but added: “We know there were threats sent to the Capital Gazette over social media. We’re trying to confirm what account it was and who sent them.” — AFP

