Chong Wei's real test against World No. 1 Axelsen today

Lee Chong Wei in Malaysia Open badminton second round action at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil June 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — National badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei is set to be truly tested against world number one Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Malaysia Open Celcom Axiata 2018 today.

Chong Wei easily reached the quarter-finals taking 29 minutes to beat experienced player Lee Hyun Il from South Korea 21-7, 21-7 in the second round at Axiata Arena, Sports City of Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Meanwhile, Axelsen from Denmark had to fight against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk from Thailand 23-21, 19-21, 21-11 in another second round match.

Chong Wei said he was determined to add the 12th title to his collection, especially on his own turf and was ready to give a fierce battle against Axelsen.

“Many are asking me, why I still want to win this tournament which I've won 11 times. For me the Malaysian Open Championship is very important and I am still eager to win.

“Axelsen is now world number one, for me (I have) nothing to lose and I will give a fierce challenge in tomorrow's match. The Malaysian Open this time is different, the standard is higher than before,” he told reporters after the match yesterday.

For the record, Chong Wei had the advantage of winning 10 out of 13 matches against Axelsen.

On today's match, Chong Wei praised Hyun Il who still had the passion for badminton even though he was 38 years old and describing the experienced player as a great badminton player.

“The last time I played against him in 2012 in the All England, today's game seemed easy but for me with whomever I face, the most important thing is to focus on winning points.

“Hyun Il is a more senior player than me, he still gives us good shots and has a passion on the court. Before I went on to the court, I only thought he was a great player and hard to beat,” he said.

Meanwhile, his traditional enemy, Lin Dan from China was eliminated in the second round after losing to teammate Shi Yuqi 19-21, 12-21.

Meanwhile, Japan's Kento Momota had an easy win after world number two Son Wan Ho from South Korea pulled out of the match when Momota was leading 21-11, 0-1. — Bernama