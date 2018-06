Emergency response vehicles drive near a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire at the 'Capital Gazette' newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

ANNAPOLIS (Maryland), June 29 — President Donald Trump’s press secretary this morning described the killing of five people at a newsroom in Annapolis as an attack on “innocent journalists”.

“Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD,” tweeted Sarah Sanders.

“A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families.” — AFP