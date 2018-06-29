New ‘Jumanji’ movie coming Holiday 2019

Johnson will reteam with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, who also return to the cast, with Jake Kasdan directing. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 29 — The jungle explorers are set to return for another big-screen adventure.

Hot on the heels of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the next installment in the Jumanji movie franchise is due in US theaters, December 13, 2019.

The release date was revealed by one of the movie’s lead actors, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in an Instagram post from Wednesday.

The action movie star shared a teaser video accompanied by the message: “Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 - the game is not over. I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut (US$1 billion/RM 4.04 billion) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. “

While the official title of the fantasy adventure film is yet to be revealed, it is slated to land in US movie theaters ahead of Disney’s Star Wars: Episode IX, out December 20.

Johnson will reteam with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, who also return to the cast, with Jake Kasdan directing.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” released in 2017, has grossed more than US$950 million worldwide.

After being beaten to the box-office top spot by Star Wars: The Last Jedi on its opening weekend, the movie then rose to number one on its fifth weekend on release.

The film tells the story of four high school students serving detention who discover an old video game. When they hit “start”, the friends are transported into the fantastical and dangerous world of Jumanji. — AFP