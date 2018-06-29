Renault previews new C-segment crossover

New Renault crossover. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, June 29 — Renault has revealed a teaser image of a new C-segment crossover designed with the intention of dramatically increasing the French brand’s sales in Russia, which is now the second biggest buyer of its products after its home market.

The company has confirmed that the full reveal of the new SUV will take place at the 2018 Moscow Motor Show in August, which the automaker insists will be a fresh C-segment crossover and a new “global model” for the brand.

However, how global it will actually be remains to be seen as some markets such as the UK are unlikely to get the new model at all.

From what can be deduced from the image it appears likely the new model will be based on the current Kaptur, which is a model made specifically for the Russian market that’s a little larger than the Captur sold throughout the rest of Europe.

The as-yet unnamed SUV looks to be a sportier model than existing Renault crossovers, and with the current trend for coupe-like rooflines for sporty SUVs it’s highly likely this one will go along those lines.

The nose adopts Renault’s latest design language, which was first used on the latest Megane, and includes C-shaped daytime running lights feeding out from the main headlight units.

Compared to the current Renault Captur this new model will sit on a slightly longer wheelbase, it will have a taller ride height, and will be available to buy with a selectable all-wheel-drive system.

To begin with, the new vehicle will be built at Renault’s Moscow production facility, and it will be sold in Russia first before being rolled out to other select markets such as China.

Last year, Renault sold 414,000 vehicles in the Russian market, which is an impressive seven per cent increase on the year before, despite the car market there shrinking by 2.8 per cent in 2017.

And it shows what an appetite there is for the company’s products there and illustrates an outstanding opportunity for growth for Renault. — AFP-Relaxnews