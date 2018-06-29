Poor lifestyle increases chance of cardio disease even in those with low genetic risk

Following a healthy lifestyle can be beneficial in reducing risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes, even in those who already have a low genetic risk. — gradyreese/Istock.com pic via AFP

GRONINGEN, June 29 — New European research has found that regardless of your genetic risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes, a poor lifestyle is still linked to an increase risk of the conditions.

Carried out by researchers at University Medical Centre Groningen (UMCG), the study used data taken from 339,003 unrelated individuals with a mean age of 56.86 years participating in the long-term health study UK Biobank.

The researchers focused on five cardiovascular conditions — coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, stroke, hypertension and type 2 diabetes — and calculated each participant's genetic risk for the diseases, categorizing it as low, intermediate, or high.

A healthy “ideal” lifestyle was defined by assessing smoking status, body mass index, and physical activity.

The team then analysed how within each genetic risk group an ideal, intermediate, or poor lifestyle affected the risk of the five conditions.

The results showed that genetic risk and lifestyle were both independent predictors of the risk of disease, and that even those with a low genetic risk could still have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes if they had a poor lifestyle.

However, the chance of developing one of the conditions was even higher for those who had a poor lifestyle and a high genetic risk when compared to those with an ideal lifestyle in the low genetic risk group.

Lead researcher Pim van der Harst, Professor of Cardiology at the UMCG commented on the findings saying, “This is very powerful data demonstrating that a healthy lifestyle is important for all of us.

“Favourable genetics are good, you have a low risk to start, but a poor lifestyle can undo this luck and put you right up there with those unlucky of having a high genetic risk for heart disease. If you have a high genetic risk, than you really should adhere to an ideal lifestyle or you are in double trouble.”

Co-investigator Abdullah Said, added, “The findings can be used to improve the identification of people at high risk and to further personalise their risk prediction. Now you can see which part of your risk you cannot change, your genes, and which part you can change, your lifestyle.”

The results can be found published online in the journal Jama Cardiology. — AFP-Relaxnews