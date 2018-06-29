'Harry Potter' mobile game adds expensive pets with energy system hook

The Owl helps players keep going in 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.' — Picture courtesy of Jam City/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

LONDON, June 29 — Adding a toad, rat, cart or owl to your room in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery proves expensive while promising to make the game more playable.

Highly anticipated in the run-up to its April 2018 arrival, magic school simulation Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery offers players the chance to experience life as a pupil at the Harry Potter series' famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

As well as attending classes and making friends, there's the opportunity to meet famous faces from the franchise — though not Harry and his peers, who have not yet been admitted to the school — and embark on quests to uncover some of the grounds' more mysterious and dangerous secrets.

The free game soon became notorious for an unusually punitive “energy” system that prevented players from taking part in the most basic activities or, controversially, escape from moments of intense peril, on the understanding that their school-going avatar had become too tired and needed to rest.

As a consequence, they were encouraged to acquire extra reserves of energy, either through in-app purchases, by gradually building up a stash of virtual gems, or by putting the game aside and returning at a later time or date.

Widespread complaints about the perceived heavy emphasis on microtransactions met the game's initial release, prompting a downward price adjustment in response, but the latest introduction of four virtual pets illustrates Warner's apparent confidence in the state of the game and the stability of its audience.

Each of the four pets can grant the player extra energy when they are woken after a sleep, increasing their relevance to committed players beyond mere visual decoration and virtual companionship.

And each retails for what is considered a fairly sizeable investment for a game with such a broad age range; a standard pack of 130 gems goes for US$4.99 (RM20), with the toad and rat priced at 160 gems (US$6.14,) the cat at 215 gems (US$8.25) and the owl at 320 gems (US$12.28).

Though the pricing might seem steep, Warner Bros and its developer Jam City have a lot of happy customers — since having surpassed the 10 million download mark within its first 10 days of availability, nearly 700,000 of its one million received Google Play ratings have been a full five out of five stars.

Throughout the game, players are encouraged to improve themselves in the realms of knowledge, courage, and empathy and can influence how its storyline develops. — AFP-Relaxnews