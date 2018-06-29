Zulfarhan’s limbs were tied, as he was tortured with hot iron, court told

Zulfarhan poses in full ceremonial uniform with his parents at the campus of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Zulkarnain Idros

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Sadness engulfed the High Court room hearing Cadet Marine Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain’s murder case today as a witness screams, reenacting the moments Zulfarhan was tortured with a hot iron, with his legs and arms tied by his fellow varsity mates, last year.

“Help!!!!! It’s hot!!!!!!,” shouted Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), third-year Human Resource Management student Ahmad Senabil Mohamad, 22, in the witness stand after being asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Othman Abdullah to re-enact the incident on the 12th day of the trial, today.

Ahmad Senabil was the individual who saw Zulfarhan Osman tortured with a steam iron in room 4-10 at the UPNM hostel between 4am and 6am, May 22, 2017.

The exclamations ‘Allahuakhbar’, ‘Astaghfirullahalazim’, was heard from the public gallery filled with the victim’s and the accused’s families, the media and the public following the proceedings.

Zulfarhan Osman’s mother was also seen unable to help herself from choking and crying upon hearing the screams.

Recalling the incident, the 24th prosecution witness, who was a resident of room of 3-06, namely, Zulfarhan Osman’s roommate, said he had gone to room 4-10 room at about midnight on the case of a laptop theft allegedly involving Zulfarhan Osman.

In the room, Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali, who was the sixth suspect, had asked Zulfarhan Osman several questions but the victim was said to have twisted his replies prompting Abdoul Hakeem to punch his stomach twice, followed by another accused, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir.

Ahmad Senabil said Abdoul Hakeem later ordered Zulfarhan Osman to take off his pants and continued to hit the victim before a short while later more than 10 individuals entered the room.

The witness said other than punching and kicking the victim who was only wearing boxer shorts Abdoul Hakeem also hit him with a shirt hanger while Danial Firdaus used a trash spade.

He said during the beating, Zulfarhan Osman told him he did take the laptop but Abdoul Hakeem and Danial Firdaus continued the assault. — Bernama