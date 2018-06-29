Not difficult for children from mixed marriages to gain Malaysian citizenship, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta June 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — It is not difficult for children from mixed marriages, where one parent is a foreigner, to gain Malaysian citizenship, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

This is provided the children meet the necessary requirements to qualify for it, Dr Mahathir explained.

“It is not difficult for us (the government) to provide citizenship, provided they satisfy the conditions of becoming a citizen of Malaysia.

“Among which you must be living in Malaysia 10 years out of 12 years and speak Malay fluently, among other conditions,” he said at a special session with Malaysian expatriates residing in Indonesia at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta yesterday.

“It is up to you whether you ask your spouse to seek Malaysian citizenship or not,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question from a member of the audience who asked whether children born elsewhere from mixed marriages would be granted Malaysian citizenship.