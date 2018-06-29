Pak Lah would slap me if I jumped ship, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at an event in Safira Country Club, Bandar Seberang Jaya June 28, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, June 28 — Umno presidency candidate Khairy Jamaluddin said he would not leave Umno and would continue championing the interests of the Malays if he failed in the party’s election this Saturday.

Khairy, who is former Umno Youth chief, said the party must rise and regain the support of the Malays.

“There is a rumour that says if I lost I would quit the party. Some even say I run for the presidency just to split the votes. If I jump ship, Pak Lah (Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi) would slap me,” he said here tonight.

Meanwhile, Khairy said he would ensure that Umno would be the ‘lion’ in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting. — Bernama