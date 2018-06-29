Muhyiddin: Now that seized items have been valued, it’s time to take legal action

Muhyiddin described the value of the seized items as unprecedented in the history of the country. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 28 — It is time to take legal action now that the items seized from the homes linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak have already been valued by the police and experts.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said with the items valued at RM1.1 billion, there is a need to pursue legal action which must be carried out by the Task Force that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had formed to bring the wrongful parties to justice.

“Whatever happens next, legal action needs to be taken, and it must not take too long since the taskforce is there to resolve issues related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC).

“Appropriate legal action should be taken to ensure that the parties involved are brought to justice,” he told reporters after visiting the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI), here, today.

He was commenting on Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh who said that the total value of seized goods was worth between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion.

The valuation of the seized items was carried out over 36 days from May 21 to June 25 by 150 police officers and personnel including experts.

On May 16 and 17, the Bukit Aman team conducted several 1MDB raids on two premises in Putrajaya, four in Kuala Lumpur and three at the Pavilion Residences and at Najib’s residence in Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, all investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Muhyiddin described the value of the seized items as unprecedented in the history of the country.

“This is extraordinary. There are people who say that the situation is quite the same as what happened in the Philippines under the Marcos regime.

“People here are in a state of disbelief over the items and their value, of which are linked to the 1MDB issue,” said Muhyiddin.

He added that what Najib had supposedly acquired was far too much and very embarrassing. — Bernama