Two armed forces personnel hit by tree in stable condition, says Zulkiple

PORT DICKSON, June 28 — Two armed forces personnel who were being treated at the Taiping Hospital, Perak after a tree fell on them while they were patrolling the border area in Belum Forest, Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak on Monday, have been reported to be in stable condition.

Army Chief Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim said the two men, Mohd Haizol Kamsiran and Willian Nisau Anak Atong both suffered broken hip and back bones.

“However, their condition is stable after they received treatment at the Taiping Hospital,” he told reporters after the Hari Raya Celebrations at an army camp here today.

He said the military will look into compensation payments and assistance to give to the members of the victims who were killed and injured.

Two others were killed in the incident at 10.40pm that night, namely Corporal Mohamad Safuan Hassan and Lance Corporal Fahrurozi Abd Manaf.

All the victimes were members of the Eighth Batallion Royal Ranger Regiment (8 RRD), Terendak Camp, Melaka and were due to complete their operations next Monday. — Bernama