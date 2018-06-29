Khairy: Umno needs to be a strong force in Parliament

Khairy also said that he will apologise to the people on behalf of the Umno top leadership. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 29 — Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin has promised to present a strong force in the Dewan Rakyat if he wins the post in the party election.

The 42-year-old said he will gather all of the 52 Umno MPs and rearrange the lineup for a stronger front.

“We will have our own shadow ministers, we will do what is right, and we will demand that Pakatan Harapan (PH) fulfil the election promises they made,” he said in a speech when meeting with Penang Umno members here last night.

He said Umno must go to Parliament as a strong party as it has 52 MPs as compared to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which only has 12.

“We must show that we are united and strong so that we can stand up for the rakyat,” he said.

He said there was talk that Umno is “too exclusive and elite” where many young professionals had tried to join the party but were turned away.

He said these young people ended up joining PPBM, PKR and Amanah.

“This was our problem. We must not be arrogant anymore. We must be humble to be able to get the Malays’ support again,” he said.

Khairy also said that he will apologise to the people on behalf of the Umno top leadership that had helmed the party’s biggest defeat in its history.

“I will not apologise on behalf of the party because not every member was wrong. The ordinary members, the grassroots, were not corrupt. It was only the top, so we do not want to present an image that the whole party, from top to bottom, is corrupt,” he said.

Khairy will be squaring off in a five-cornered fight against Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, acting Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Bandar Tun Razak committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin.

The Umno party polls will be held on Saturday.