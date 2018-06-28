Dr M: Government has to wean people off ‘free money’, handouts

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta June 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, June 28 — The new government needs to wean people off the corrupt practice of receiving “free money” and handouts, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

“Malaysians have become exposed to this kind of corruption and are bribed with free money from the government to help them with their cost of living.

“This is wrong as it makes the people dependent on the government for help all the time. Instead of working hard, Malaysians will sit back and wait for these handouts,” said the prime minister to over 300 members of the Malaysian diaspora at a dinner-cum-meet the people session here tonight.

Dr Mahathir is in Jakarta for a two-day official visit, describing Indonesia as Malaysia’s closest neighbour.

He told the audience that the people needed to work hard so that they could pay much needed taxes that the government needs to reduce the huge debt that the previous administration had left behind.

“Our country has been spoiled by the Barisan Naional (BN) government led by (Datuk Seri) Najib Razak. Only after we took over did we realise how bad the situation is.

“It is not going to be easy for us to rule because we have to work with senior people who campaigned very hard for BN in GE14. We have no choice but to work with these suspects, otherwise we cannot govern.”

He also issued a warning to his present administration members that he would not tolerate any form of corruption.

“Any administration member found guilty of corruption, they will be sacked and stern action will be taken against them.

“We are trying to clean up the government to carry out a policy that will benefit the country,” he added.

He also urged Malaysians to support the government as it would take time for the country’s economy and financial situation to recover.

“It will take time to do this. You all have to be patient,” he said to thunderous applause from the audience.

He also urged patience on when Najib would be charged over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, stressing that the government needs time to build a solid case against the former prime minister.

Dr Mahathir told the audience that his administration was committed to an open society that upholds democracy, which includes an open economy, freedom of speech and a free press.