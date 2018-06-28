V Shem-Wee Kiong oust world No. 2 pair at Malaysia Open

Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in action against China’s Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan in the second round of the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The men’s national doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong created a surprise after eliminating the world number two pair Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan from China to reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open.

In the thrilling match, V Shem-Wee Kiong won the first set 21-14 then struggled in a fierce battle in the next two sets to win 21-23, 21-17 at the Axiata Arena Sports City Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil.

V Shem said he was very satisfied and hoped to keep the momentum in the next game.

“We are very satisfied with today’s performance, supporters have also raised our spirits against being discouraged,” V Shem told reporters.

Wee Kiong said they should have been able to win in straight sets against the Chinese pair but he admitted to making mistakes in the last three strokes in the second set to give victory to the opponents.

The next match would be against sixth seeded in the championship Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda of Japan who beat Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia 21-14, 21-16 in another second-round match.

V Shem admitted tomorrow’s match would be harder especially since their former coach Jeremy Gan was now the opposition team’s coach and and their challengers would probably be already aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

“There are pros and cons, coach Jeremy can read our game pattern. We will continue to give a fierce opposition especially since this competition will be in front of national supporters,” said V Shem.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were a pair of professional players, Tan Boon Heong who partnered Yoo Yeon Seong of South Korea who had set aside seventh seeded doubles, Takuto Inoue-Yuki Kaneko of Japan, 21-15, 23-21.

In the meantime, luck did not favour another national men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who lost in a fierce battle to Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe from Japan 15-21, 21-17-16-21.

Also defeated were national women’s doubles pair Lim Chiew Sien-Tan Sueh Jeou who lost in straight sets to Della Destiara Haris-Rizki Amelia Pradipta of Indonesia 15-21, 15-21 followed by Vivian Hoo-Soong Fie Cho to Misaki Matsumoto-Ayaka Takahashi of Japan 14-21, 9-21. — Bernama