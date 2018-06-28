MACC has right to freeze Umno accounts based on findings, says Muhyiddin

Muhyiddin also denied Ahmad Zahid’s allegation that he would instruct the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to cancel the registration of Umno as a party. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, June 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has always taken action based on its findings and has the power to freeze the bank accounts of Umno’s national headquarters as well as Selangor chapter.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the MACC crackdown on freezing the accounts was under the jurisdiction of the agency.

“I do not know and have not received any reports on the matter (freezing of the accounts) but whatsoever if it is under the MACC, it is the duty of the MACC. I cannot comment.

“Whatever the action taken by the MACC, it is certainly based on its findings,” he told reporters after visiting the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, Sultan Iskandar Building, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a report on the freezing of the Umno Central and Selangor headquarters accounts, as claimed by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also assuming the duties of Umno President.

Muhyiddin, in turn, denied Ahmad Zahid’s allegation that he would instruct the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to cancel the registration of Umno as a party.

He said RoS was entitled to take action on any organisation found to be not in compliance with the law besides failing to comply with the rules of any political party.

“It is bad for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid who was in the position (home minister) to imagine so because it is possible when he was there, he did that and maybe he thinks I am like him.

“I'm not like him. I’m confident and believe we must be professional in making any inquiries and do not simply accuse. If Umno has made a mistake, Umno must know its constitution and laws, as well as what to do,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid claimed that bank accounts of Umno's national headquarters as well as Selangor chapter had been frozen today by the MACC while Johor Umno’s account was almost sure to be frozen by the MACC in the near future. — Bernama